KOCHI: The largest batch of Air Technical Officers, consisting of 43 officers, passed out of the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology on Friday and joined the aviation arm of the Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

The passing out parade held at the Naval Base was reviewed by Southern Naval Command Chief of Staff Rear Admiral A K Jain. The parade was conducted by Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT) director Commodore Sanjeev Dureja.

The increase in input is aimed at catering to the rapid expansion of the Naval air arm, for the induction of the latest generation of aircraft, such as MiG 29K, Boeing P8I and Hawk Advanced Jet Trainer, as well as the operationalisation of aircraft carrier Vikramaditya.

On completion of six months of on job training at various frontline squadrons of the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard, the officers will be awarded MTech degree in Aeronautical Engineering by the Institute, under the aegis of the Cochin University of Science and Technology.