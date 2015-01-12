KOCHI: The Eloor Police on Sunday arrested two persons on charges of dumping waste from slaughterhouse on the side of the Container Road near the Elanjikkal Temple on Sunday morning.

The arrested are Shahjahan, 48, of Kayamkulam and Shibu, 22, a native of Orissa, the driver and the cleaner, respectively, of the mini lorry that was used to transport the waste.According to police officials, the owner of the lorry is missing. “The duo was nabbed during a night patrol.”

Theft Attempts Turn Futile

A series of theft attempts in and around Tripunithura has spread panic among the residents on Sunday.

According to the Hill Palace police, burglars made unsuccessful attempts to break into two houses and a church, in a gap of two hours, at Puthiyakavu.

In one of the incidents, an attempt by a four-member gang to loot the house of Tommy Markose was foiled by neighbours. However, they could not catch the robbers.

Meanwhile, a theft attempt at the house of Johny Joseph went in vain as there was nothing valuable in the house.

Held for Fraud

A lawyer was arrested on Sunday on charges of cheating the public of huge amounts.The arrested is Surjith of Neduveli near Vennala. His elder brother Sandeep, the primary accused in the case, is absconding. According to police officials, the accused swindled money to the tune of 3 crore from around 16 persons after promising to give them land auctioned from the Debt Recovery Tribunal.“The incident came to light after the duo went into hiding when the investors demanded returns on their investment. An investigation is on to trace the other accused,” said Ernakulam ACP S T Suresh Kumar.

The Palarivattom Police the other day registered a case against Surjith and Sandeep after investors lodged complaint before Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala.