CM’s Intervention Sought to Clear FACT Revival Package

Express News Service By

KOCHI: The Save FACT Action Committee, an umbrella organisation of the officers and workers of FACT, has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, seeking his intervention in clearing the `991-crore revival package promised to the fertilizer company.

The Action Committee submitted the memorandum in the wake of a joint meeting of the Chief Minister and the Opposition Leader with the Prime Minister being scheduled on Tuesday.

“The State has every right to demand the above by conceding to the requests put forward by the Central Government for sanctioning the package,” Save FACT Action Committee convener K Chandran Pillai pointed out.

It is demanded in the memorandum that steps be taken to finalise a long-term contract for providing LNG to FACT at a price of US$5.61 per mmBtu. “If the delivered price of LNG exceeds US$10 per mmBtu it should be compensated as ‘gas Compensation’. If signing of the long-term contract for LNG is delayed, steps should be taken to allocate domestic natural gas to FACT at US45.61 per mmBtu, as allocated to the other fertiliser units in the country,” it is demanded.

“A long-term contract for LNG is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested when Kerala MPs met him demanding clearance for the `991-crore package,” Chandran Pillai said.

“However, owing to financial constraints and postponement of the BIFR’s reference, FACT is finding it difficult to get financial assistance from elsewhere to utilise the LNG offered by the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) at a low price. FACT will not require financial assistance from the government in future if the package is cleared and LNG is provided at a competitive price,” he said.