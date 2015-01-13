Home Cities Kochi

MRC Kannur Lifts Maxo Cup

Published: 13th January 2015 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2015 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

MRC-Kannur

KOCHI: Defending champions MRC Kannur retained the third all-Kerala Maxo Cup softball cricket tournament title and went home with a winners’ purse of `1 lakh.

In the final held at the St Albert’s College Ground in Kaloor, MRC beat Shark, Alappuzha, by 10 wickets.

While runners-up Shark received `50,000, Lions, Tirur, and MK Newstar, Kozhikode, shared the third place, winning `10,000 each.

Kerala Cricket Association honourary secretary TN Ananthanarayanan, film director and producer Vinod Vijayan, neurologist Vineeth Bhat Namboothirippadu and director and script writer Robin Thirumala gave away the prizes.

Besides the team awards, the Maxo Cup softball cricket tournament also featured individual awards and complimentary prizes for the spectators who were able to catch balls outside the boundary.

Each day of the tournament had seven six-over matches and a full-time live DJ performance. Several frontline cricketers from the state competed in the tournament, which saw several celebrities cheering them on from the sides.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp