MRC Kannur Lifts Maxo Cup

KOCHI: Defending champions MRC Kannur retained the third all-Kerala Maxo Cup softball cricket tournament title and went home with a winners’ purse of `1 lakh.

In the final held at the St Albert’s College Ground in Kaloor, MRC beat Shark, Alappuzha, by 10 wickets.

While runners-up Shark received `50,000, Lions, Tirur, and MK Newstar, Kozhikode, shared the third place, winning `10,000 each.

Kerala Cricket Association honourary secretary TN Ananthanarayanan, film director and producer Vinod Vijayan, neurologist Vineeth Bhat Namboothirippadu and director and script writer Robin Thirumala gave away the prizes.

Besides the team awards, the Maxo Cup softball cricket tournament also featured individual awards and complimentary prizes for the spectators who were able to catch balls outside the boundary.

Each day of the tournament had seven six-over matches and a full-time live DJ performance. Several frontline cricketers from the state competed in the tournament, which saw several celebrities cheering them on from the sides.