KOCHI: The police investigating the theft of computer and electronic goods from political science department of Maharaja’s College found that former students are using the campus, during night time, for anti-social activities.

It was following the arrest of two former students identified as Bhuvanachandran, 23, a Sri Lankan national living at a rented house in Kochi and Vaishal Sarang, 20 of Thrissur, the police got information that a few former students smoke ganja and consume alcohol at the verandahs of the college.

According to Ernakulam Central Circle Inspector Francis Shelby, on the day of the theft, the duo was on the campus from 7.30 pm.

“They stole LED TV, computers and printers. With the assistance of cyber cell, the accused were identified and arrested.

The stolen materials have been recovered from the residence of Bhuvanachandran’s friend in Ravipuram,” he said. The accused were hiding at Krishnapuram in Palakkad and Potholam in Thrissur. They were produced before judicial first class magistrate and was remanded in judicial custody.

Francis Shelby said that directives would be given to the college authorities for enhancing security arrangement on the campus during the night time.