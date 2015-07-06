KOCHI: The state committee of the Kerala State Private Motor Thozhilali Federation (AITUC) has demanded that the government withdraw its decision to cancel permit of private buses in the State as part of nationalising routes.

“The government should take initiative to protect the public sector transport corporation without undermining survival of private sector,” said leaders.

“Cancellation of permit of private buses will render a large number of employees in the State jobless. The decision, which was taken without consulting trade unions in the sector, should be withdrawn immediately,” they said.

A state committee meeting of the Federation, which was presided over by state president J Udayabhanu, also urged the government to implement recommendations of the committee set up for fair-wage revision of private bus employees.

The Federation also registered protest against the alleged ‘targeting’ of autorickshaw employees by the authorities in Kochi. Federation general secretary Joy Joseph presented the report. John Loukose, K M Ayyub and M G Shekharan among others, attended the meeting.