KOCHI: Running across the steep paths, staircases and every off-road terrain in the campus, the ‘Baja’ an all terrain vehicle is the star at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NITC). The Baja is one among the several creative products of ‘Team Unwired’, students’ club interested in tinkering with automobiles, at the campus. A group of passionate students, ‘Team Unwired’ has been designing and fabricating various vehicles and their parts due to individual interests or for automobile competitions across the globe for over many years.

Vacations, sunrise, sunset and seasons may come and pass but these young innovators can be seen immersed actively in their endeavour to excel in automobile designing. This vacation too, when everyone at NITC are enjoying their two and a half months holidays at their homes, ‘Team Unwired’ stayed back at their workspace in the campus designing another all terrain vehicle and a hybrid car for a competition that will take place in February.

Baja was also developed for ‘Baja SAE India 2015’, an all terrain vehicle fabrication and racing competition held in Indore and was the few among the contestant vehicles that completed the four hour continuous endurance ride through a path full of obstacles such as wooden logs, steep hills inclined at 60 degrees, etc. Apart from Baja, a formula-style racing car developed for ‘JKTyre Formula Design Challenge 2015’ racing contest, which had won the best cost effective car title, is another symbol of the caliber and creative bend of mind of the team. The team is one among the very few from the colleges in Kerala which participates in these vehicle fabrication and racing competitions.

“The club was started in 2007 by our seniors as a platform to offer a creative space to those interested in automotive and everyone having a love for automobiles irrespective of branch or semester are members of it. Later, the club began competing in the various contests. It was particularly to gain more practical exposure. We have nothing of this sort in the syllabus. Everyone interested in the field joins the club in the first year itself and works hard referring to numerous textbooks and online design forums to carry out the projects here. Though a lot of students join the club each year many a time only the genuinely interested remain,” points out Aditya R Mohan a fourth year B Tech Mechanical student of the college who is the treasurer of ‘Team Unwired’. He is also the vice captain of the team which is gearing up for the next contest.

“Being a part of the club also gives us exposure to work in an industrial environment. We can learn team and situation management techniques here. Our seniors, who are now working in various companies, have pointed out that experience that they garnered form the club has been an added advantage to their careers,” says Jithin P Nair, a fourth year production engineering student. Apart from competing in various national and international contests, the team also offers training in automotive designing to students in the college and in other colleges. Besides, they have been organizing CAD training programme for the students at the college. They have been participating in the ‘Baja SAE India’ contest since 2010 and have been winning various prizes. They have also participated in the ‘Formula Student UK Racing Car Contest’ in 2013.

“We normally raise funds needed for the venture through sponsorships by approaching various companies. We often design the parts of the vehicles ourselves and sometimes design them and get it manufactured by the sponsoring company,” says Aditya.

Vrooming Ahead

■ ‘Baja’ an all terrain vehicle is the star at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut

■ Baja was also developed for ‘Baja SAE India 2015’

■ They developed a formula-style racing car developed for ‘JKTyre Formula Design Challenge 2015’ racing contest

■ They have also participated in the ‘Formula Student UK Racing Car Contest’ in 2013