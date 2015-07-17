Home Cities Kochi

Cabotage: DP World Expects Extension

The Cabotage relaxation came into effect in September 2012 for a period of three years and is set for a review in two months.

Published: 17th July 2015

KOCHI:As the three-year relaxation of Cabotage restrictions for the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam is set to end by this September, operators of the terminal DP World expects an extension, even though the performance so far is not that impressive.  The Cabotage relaxation came into effect in September 2012 for a period of three years and is set for a review in two months.

It was a first of its kind relaxation for a terminal in Kerala and the state now bats for similar relaxation for the proposed Vizhinjam Port too.

Extension.JPGKerala Ports Minister K Babu told Express that the state government would provide all possible support for getting an extension for relaxation of Cabotage restrictions. Going by history, once the law is relaxed normally an extension is gifted.  The Cabotage law makes it mandatory to use Indian ships for transporting cargo between different ports along the country’s coast.

Foreign ships can be allowed to operate only when Indian ships are not available after taking a licence from India’s maritime regulator, according to the cabotage law.

 “The state government wants relaxation of Cabotage restrictions for ICTT  Vallarpadam. Hence the government will support the claim of DP World for an extension. We have also requested the Centre for a relaxtion at its proposed Vizhinjam Port,” Minister K Babu said.

In the past the Shipping Ministry had relaxed Cabotage law mainly at four times. At present request for a relaxation of Cabotage law from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala is pending with the ministry.

 DP World officials term the relaxation of Cabotage restrictions as one of the major factors which contributed to the “success” of the terminal. Their demand is justifiable as the traffic at the terminal increased to a large extent only after the relaxation, but the figures are not that impressive.

“The success of a port is measured over a long gestation period of 30-50 years. Easing of Cabotage law was one of the major deciding factors which contributed to the success of ICTT Vallarpadam. We expect that this will continue,” said  Anil Singh, Managing Director, DP World Subcontinent.

But the demand lands on loose ground as the Rs 3,500-crore terminal is struggling for survival as it is working 40 per cent below capacity.

