Workshop for Activists on August 1
By Express News Service | Published: 23rd July 2015 05:53 AM |
Last Updated: 24th July 2015 02:45 AM |
KOCHI: The Panchayatiraj-Nagarapalaika Campaign Committee (PNCC) will conduct a workshop for social activists in the district on August 1, in view of the forthcoming panchayat elections.
The topics of the workshop include ‘Local Self-governance’, ‘Laws on Panchayatiraj- Nagarapalaika’, ‘the Importance of Grama Sabhas and Ward Meetings’, ‘Local Development and Planning’, ‘Environmental Protection’, ‘Gandhian Thoughts’ and ‘Health-Food Swaraj’.
PNCC chairman P C Cyric will inaugurate the workshop at the Government Youth Hostel, near NGO Quarters at Kakkanad.