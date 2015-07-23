KOCHI: The Panchayatiraj-Nagarapalaika Campaign Committee (PNCC) will conduct a workshop for social activists in the district on August 1, in view of the forthcoming panchayat elections.

The topics of the workshop include ‘Local Self-governance’, ‘Laws on Panchayatiraj- Nagarapalaika’, ‘the Importance of Grama Sabhas and Ward Meetings’, ‘Local Development and Planning’, ‘Environmental Protection’, ‘Gandhian Thoughts’ and ‘Health-Food Swaraj’.

PNCC chairman P C Cyric will inaugurate the workshop at the Government Youth Hostel, near NGO Quarters at Kakkanad.