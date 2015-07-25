KAKKANAD:The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will launch the much-awaited driving simulator at Civil Station here on August 3. The facility will be inaugurated by Transport Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

The simulator, already installed on the Civil Station premises, has been lying idle for the past six months, allegedly owing to the apathy of the Department.

“Once the simulator starts working, licence seekers will be able to enjoy driving experience without negotiating the bad roads in the city. Similar simulators have already been installed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. The simulator has provisions to analyse the drivers’ behaviour and assess learners’ performance,” said Ernakulam Joint RTO N Venugopal. The simulator, which features a virtual driving system with digital screen, is air-conditioned. The Department bought the simulator from Hyderabad one year ago spending Rs 38 lakh. However, it is yet to decide on the fee structure for using the simulator. “At present, we are planning to give training to candidates who are seeking licence from our RTO. The fee will be finalised after consulting the Transport Commissioner. In the second stage, giving training to the other candidates as well will be considered. However, as each candidate may have to spend around 15 minutes on the simulator, there will be a long waiting period,” he added.

The Department found space for the simulator by converting the time-office on the Civil Station compound into a hall. The equipment is now housed in the hall, having an area of 800 sq ft area and height of 15 ft.