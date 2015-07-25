KOCHI: Abraham John, a Kayamkulam-native who was imprisoned in Sharjah in connection with a cheque case, was released following the intervention of Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Abraham was sentenced to one year imprisonment after a cheque of `20 lakh he had given to Hanover Technical Contracting Company, which is owned by UAE nationals and Indians, returned from the bank. The cheque was paid on behalf of Tanteem International Labour Supply, a company owned by Abraham, for labour force availed from Hanover.

Hanover had registered a complaint against Abraham at the Ajman police station, with the support of Ali Ibrahim Advocates and Consultants legal representative Salam Pappinissery.

The Chief Minister’s intervention came after Abraham’s family members approached the CM with the help of social workers M G Pushpakaran and Punnakkal Mohammedali.

It was decided to withdraw the case after Salam Pappinisseri held discussions with the proprietors of Hanover.