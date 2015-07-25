KOCHI:A group of LLB students filed a case with the Consumer Disputes Redressal District Forum on Thursday against Aquafina, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, which provides purified bottled water. As per the complaint filed by them, when they tried to open up the seal they found foreign bodies in the bottled water and instantly produced the bottle with the Forum. As per sources with the Consumer Disputes Redressal District Forum, prima facie the complainants’ grievance stands and added that a notice is likely to be issued against the company on Friday. It was on April 2015 that a consumer found a dead fly inside the sealed bottle of half litrr bottle of ‘Mirinda,’ a soft drink, when he purchased it from a bakery in Angamaly. The case which he filed against the PepsiCo India Holding Pvt Ltd is expected to be taken up for hearing soon.