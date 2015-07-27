George Eden Remembered by District Congress Committee

Express News Service By

KOCHI: A meeting to commemorate Congress leader George Eden was organised by the District Congress Committee here on Sunday.

Speaking after inaugurating the meeting, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said, “the majority of social activists are trying to hide their opinions, rather than speaking out. But, George Eden was never reluctant to speak out, and was not concerned about what others would think about it,” Chandy said.

“I worked with George Eden since the time he was an officer-bearer of the Kerala Students Union (KSU). The friendship continued when he became MLA and MP. He carried out his responsibilities with utmost honesty,” the Chief Minister added.DCC president V J Paulose presided over the function.

Minister K Babu; K V Thomas MP; A C Jose; MLAs V D Satheesan, Ludi Louis and Dominic Presentation; GCDA chairman N Venugopal; and K P Dhanapalan, among others, spoke on the occasion.