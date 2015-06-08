Residents in some parts of Sasthamangalam in the capital city have taken to an interesting habit of storing waste inside their houses (sometimes in the kitchens) for over a month now. The biodegradable waste which they store in aerated bins has no odour and is being converted to manure, explain scientists at Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute (JNTBGRI).

They are part of ‘Sasthamangalam Green City’, a pilot project aimed at achieving decentralised waste management, which JNTBGRI is implementing with the support of Directorate of Environment and Climate Change (DoECC). The Directorate has provided Rs 20 lakh for a year. The project has Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Suchitwa Mission, Council of Sasthamangalam Residents’ Association and Trivandrum City Connect Foundation as its other stakeholders.

The secret behind the odourless compost is a formula, a coir-pith-based microbial consortium. Named ‘Composorb’, it was developed two years ago by JNTBGRI scientists N S Pradeep and S Shiburaj, with their industrial collaborator Pelican Biotech and Chemical Lab under Department of Biotechnology’s Small Business Innovation Research Initiative (SBIRI). In 45 days, there will be enough manure for the garden.

However, the formula is only part of the story. Since the project has, at its core, the mission to make Sasthamangalam a ‘Zero Waste Ward’, there is a waste collection system for non-biodegradable waste.

Non-biodegradable waste needs to be segregated into plastics, glass articles and electronic waste at the source itself.

Moreover, these should be completely free of biodegradable waste. The project rests on the idea that responsibility of waste management lies with the individual and not the government.

Initially, there was resistance to the idea. Pullaikonam Residents’ Association secretary G Rajendrakumar says, “There were those who even said it was a lot of effort to wash milk packets.” But the project’s volunteers, with the support of respective residents’ association office-bearers managed to convince the people.

Currently, the number of houses which have become part of the project has crossed 350. Of the 23 residential associations in Sasthamangalam, eight are part of it.

A four-member team of project assistants explains the technical aspects and monitors the bins. In houses where a pipe-compost or other waste management systems is in place, they do not insist on using the formula.

“The objective is not to sell the product, but to spread the idea of decentralisation,” says Sruthi S, a project assistant.

Decentralised waste management is necessary for the system to be sustainable, says N S Pradeep. “In a year’s time, JNTBGRI will hand over the project to each residential association. For six more months, we will monitor the project, and will be completely out of the picture. In that time, the people should take full charge of the project. It will be a project for the people, by the people.”