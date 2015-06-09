KOCHI:When Arun George left his job at Keltron in 2012, he was chasing his entrepreneurship dream. He set up Genzcom Technologies at the Startup Village here to build an app that would help travellers find bus timings based on their location.

When he realised that the plan was not feasible, Arun chose to build an app which would allow passengers to set the destination and go off to sleep during travel, say in a train and wake them up just before their exit point. With no revenue stream, George dumped the project and the company was shutdown after nearly one-year.

‘Motocura’, another startup launched by him folded in March this year.

Tinkerboxx Innovations, also incubated at Startup Village, had everything going in their favour at least on the surface. The founder trio Jishnu Jagajeeve, Sachin Anil Pillai, Tharun Mathew were all classmates at Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology and later colleagues at Infosys Technologies. But, differences between them and lack of market research forced the company to shutdown the operations in less than two years.

Mridhul Sajeev had high hopes when starting Digital 01 Inc, a social shopping platform. “We outsourced a sophisticated part of the project to another company. They failed to deliver it on time, forcing all the 45-odd clients to leave us. We shutdown the company in February 2014,” said Sajeev.

If “fail fast, fail early” is a key startup principle, then several startups are failing fast at the Startup Village and outside. Gautham, COO of Startup Village, said the fact that youngsters are not worried about failure is a good sign.

“At the Startup Village itself we have many instances of startup failures. The important point we are stressing to youngsters is that they should not fear failures. Also, what we tell young entrepreneurs is that the experience they gain at launching a startup will help them in getting bigger roles at successful companies,” he said.

Shiju Radhakrishnan, CEO of iTraveller, said, either the companies should there is also another option for startups -- pivot faster. ‘Pivot’, in startup parlance, is a structured course correction by the company when they realise imminent failure. iTtraveller, which began from the Startup Village and now moved to Bangaluru, “pivoted” at least three times, re-launching their product every time.

iTtraveller which has received funding from Kerala Financial Corporation, is now in the process of tapping $10 million venture funding. “You can say we have graduated from a startup to the next stage,” he said.

Startups that went bust

■ Digital 01 Inc (Opened 2012 | Shutdown Feb 2014)

■ Genzcom Technologies (Opened 2012 | Shutdown mid-2013)

■ Tinkerboxx Innovations (Opened 2012 | Shutdown October, 2013)

■ Nwplyng Pvt Ltd (Opened 2011 | Shutdown April, 2014)