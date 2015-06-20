KOCHI:Anoop Kumar, 27, of Alappuzha, is seeking financial assistance for renal transplantation. Anoop Kumar, who has been admitted to Lisie Hospital, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and is on maintenance hemodialysis.

The renal transplantation is fixed on July 15. The patient’s mother has been identified as the potential donor.

The expense for the procedure is approximately Rs 5 lakh.

The follow-up immunosuppressive medication will cost around Rs 15,000 per month in the beginning. It will have to be continued lifelong.

Two bank accounts have been opened for depositing money - SBI, Ambalappuzha branch, Account Number: 20230092547 (IFSC code -SBIN0013406); and Federal Bank, Thakazhy branch; Account Number: 10740100053809 (IFSC code - FDRL0001074).