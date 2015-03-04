Home Cities Kochi

'Joint Effort Needed to Resist Atrocities'

KOCHI: Religions and mankind should jointly resist the atrocities and homicide happening in the Middle East and Africa in the name of religion, it was observed at a meeting of the Inter Church Council held at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, on Tuesday.

Bishops from all episcopal churches in Kerala attended the meeting, which was chaired by Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry.

Cardinal George Alencherry.jpg

It was decided at the meeting to observe March 24 as  Prayer Day at all Churches. Prelates attended the meeting also observed that the United Nations should form its general policy on the unrest prevailing in the region. They also demanded that religious leaders come forward to condemn terrorism.  The prelates were of the opinion that migrant labourers  working in the State should be treated well. “The Church ministers should be vigilant in this matter,” they said.

The meeting, which began with the introductory speech  by Cardinal Alencherry,  concluded by 4 pm. The next meeting of the Inter Church Council will be held at the CSI Bishops’ House, Kottayam, on March 1, 2016.

