KOCHI:The South Kaloor Residents Association celebrated its seventh anniversary. A family gathering was also held as part of the function. The event was inaugurated by Kochi Mayor Tony Chammany. Hibi Eden MLA delivered the key note address. Dr W B Mathews (Chitra Clinic, Kaloor) and Dr M K Kandoran were honoured at the function. Councilors Gracy Joseph, KV Manoj, Badaruddhin Haji, TP Satyapalan, KS Prakash, CJ Francis and CN Midhun, also spoke on the occasion.