KOCHI: BJP state secretary A N Radhakrishnan said that the stand taken by the state government on Pachalam ROB is an open challenge to the people. He was speaking after inaugurating the MLA office march organised by BJP against the manner in which the land was acquired by the district administration on Monday.

He alleged that the government has not provided enough compensation and rehabilitation package to evictees. Also people were evacuated forcefully and their houses and shops demolished, he alleged.

“The High Court order on Monday giving nod to land acquisition propelled this brutal act. The district administration, MP and MLA are in the fore front of this heinous human rights violation,” Radhakrishnan added.

The march was organised to protest against the action of the district administration. Several BJP activists participated in the march which was carried out on Tuesday morning.

The district administration lead by Deputy Collector (Metro) Shobana Kumari, with the help of hundreds of policemen, began the eviction drive at the ROB site in the wee hours of dawn on Monday. The officials defended their action and said that the emergency acquisition was forced upon them, as the people didn’t pay heed to the notices that had been issued on Friday asking them to evacuate within 48 hours. The notice period had ended on Monday at 5 am, they said.

BJP district president P J Thomas, general secretaries L P Shankarankutty, M L Madhu, state vice president P M Velayudhan, Saji Ravikumar, N Sajikumar, P B Sujith, K S Rajesh, Sreekanth Sreedhar, Sandhya Jayaprakash, Jalaja Acharya, Rathy Babu, K S Sureshkumar, Baburaj, V R Vijayakumar and T G Vijayan also spoke. The march was stopped by the police in front of the MLA’s office.

The evictees at Pachalam complained that they had tried to reach out to the Collector on Sunday night to buy more time but were forcefully taken away without being allowed to meet him.

The people complained that they were not allowed to even take their belongings before the eviction. The collector could have postponed the action, at least considering there were students who had to write their SSLC exams on Monday, they said.

A total of 62 cents have to be taken over from 32 landowners for the ROB, out which 13 have already given their consent. The district -level purchase committee has fixed Rs 15 lakh per cent as the base value.