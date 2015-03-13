THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Thursday looked like a fortress under looked like a fortress under siege than a house of elected representatives, where a crucial financial strategy document of the state was to be presented the next day.

Friday has been declared a holiday for city schools and offices in the secretariat complex. Around 2,500 police personnel have been deployed across the city in anticipation of the massive protest action by the Opposition LDF which wants to prevent Finance Minister K M Mani, who is facing multiple allegations of corruption, from

presenting his 13th state Budget. Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who along with Cabinet colleagues is spending the night inside the Assembly complex, has asserted that Mani will present the Budget. Mani, the man at the centre of the protest storm, decided to stay put inside the Assembly building to save the protesters from the trouble of blocking him and his Budget briefcase, forcing the Opposition MLAs for a sleep-in inside the House and a sudden change of protest strategy. Opposition Leader V S Achuthanandan too is spending the night in his chamber.

Mani by Thursday afternoon had retired to his room No 617 on the second floor which was turned into a parallel office. Key officials in Mani’s team have occupied adjacent rooms on the same floor. A couple of rooms have been allotted on the floor below.

A contingent of the Watch and Ward stood guard at the five entry points to the Assembly Hall, because of alerts that the Opposition might not even hesitate to lock the doors from inside. The ruling front is also aware of the Opposition plan to hold dharnas in all the five entry points to the Assembly hall and block Mani’s entry. A heavy contingent of police has been deployed near the complex. Newly elected Speaker N Sakthan told ‘Express’ that the situation is unprecedented. “Nothing has been decided so far. Measures will be taken as warranted by any emerging scenario,” he said, when asked about plans to tackle the massive protest.

The LDF workers started blocking entries to the Assembly from Thursday evening onwards. The Yuvamorcha too is holding a blockade in front of the Assembly complex. A confident Mani who had earlier stated that he would come to the Assembly from his official residence changed it later, realising the gravity of the situation.

N Sakthan Elected Assem bly Speaker

N Sakthan of the Congress has been elected as the 21st Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Thursday.UDF candidate Sakthan polled 74 votes to defeat LDF’s P Aisha Potty who got 66 votes. The LDF which has 65 members in the Assembly,got 66 votes after being backed by K B Ganesh Kumar of the Kerala Congress (B) which severed ties with the UDF on Wednesday.