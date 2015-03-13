KOCHI: There were more questions than answers when the Corporation Council meeting ended on Thursday evening, adding fuel to the rumour mills that’s been doing the rounds in the corridors of power that Mayor Tony Chammany could be representing Kochi in the next Assembly election, replacing Dominic Presentation.

The council saw an angry Chammany championing the cause of potable water crisis in West Kochi, and giving assurance that he would be able to solve the issue, even taking on West Kochi councillor and Health Committee chairman T K Ashraf of the Muslim League.

“A high-level meeting with the MD of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) will be called soon to discuss ways to solve the water crisis in West Kochi.

“The big ticket JNNURM project will be commissioned at Maradu soon, which will solve the issue permanently,” said Tony Chammany, when councillors pointed out the acute water shortage in the area.

At that point, T K Ashraf stood up and countered that the JNNURM project would not solve the water crisis facing West Kochi residents.

“It is of no use to West Kochi as the old water pipes there have not been replaced. We do not need the JNNURM project,” he said.

That argument caught fire when the Mayor retorted, “Mattancherry is not anyone’s private property”.

In the squabble that followed between the two, which was joined by the Opposition later, Chammany vehemently defended the project, wanting to claim the credit of its commissioning. The council meeting also saw the rift in the UDF coming out in the open as a section of the Congress gave credence to the Opposition’s plea seeking the resignation of Works Committee Chairperson Soumini Jain.

For months now, Soumini has been facing allegations of corruption and violation of rules in granting permission to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) for laying 4G cables in the city.

The Opposition strongly demanded Soumini’s resignation on Thursday also, this time tabling a letter send by the Congress members of the Works Committee to the LSGD secretary, alleging violation of rules by the chairperson.

Interestingly, when the Opposition tabled the letter at the meeting, the Congress members stood by the words in the letter, which they had written about a year ago.

What’s more, Congress councillor Minimol, one of the signatories in the letter, even criticised the LSGD for not taking timely action based on the complaint, adding fuel to the Opposition’s demand for the chairperson’s resignation.

Soumini found her sole hope in senior councillor and Development Committee chairman Vinod Kumar who tried to defend the pleas, saying that the law would take its own cause as the charges are being probed by the Vigilance Court.

T K Ashraf may have locked horns with the Mayor, but he surely helped the Mayor escape from commenting on the 4G issue and many other grave issues, including the inordinately delayed pension funds, as the meeting came to an abrupt end owing to the water crisis brawl.