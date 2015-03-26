CAT Scam: Career Guidance Firm in Kochi Comes Under CBI Lens

Express News Service By

KOCHI: The CBI has zeroed in on a career guidance company based in Ghazhiabad in connection with a case of tampering with the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) conducted by IIM-Kozhikode in October and November 2012. The CBI suspects that the career guidance company had been arranging seats in business schools across the country through fraudulent ways.

The career guidance company named Career Guardian is now under CBI radar after they received information from Muhammad Aafaque who was recently arrested in the case. “We have received information that majority of the students who got high Common Admission Test (CAT) scores had approached Career Guardian company. We suspect that the students had given money to the career guidance company for arranging seat in top business schools in the country. Later, the company influenced the people who upload the mark list on the website and changed scores of 80 students who wrote CAT examination. For this, the company had allegedly taken `6-15 lakh from each students,” the CBI official said.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court sent Muhammad Aafaque to three days CBI custody. The CBI had filed a petition in the court seeking the custody of the accused for further interrogation. Muhammad Aafaque, of Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, was a technical staff of Lucknow-based Web Weavers, which was given the charge of publishing the CAT results in 2012. As part of the examination, Muhammad was deployed at IIM-Kozhikode for a period of one year. The online examination was conducted on October 11, 2012, and November 6, 2012, in which more than two lakh candidates took part.

After completing the evaluation, the CD containing the results were handed over by the company to the convener. After several rounds of checking, no faults were found in the results, and they were released on January 9, 2013.

Unethical act

