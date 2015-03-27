KOCHI: Health Secretary Dr Elangovan directed the management of Ernakulam Medical College to renovate the hospital’s labour room, which is in a dilapidated condition.He issued the order after inspecting the hospital on Thursday and holding a discussion with the staff. Dr Elangovan is learnt to have told hospital authorities to use their own fund for the renovation.He said action would be initiated to settle all the issues pertaining to the nursing college, before the next academic session begins. The Health Secretary has also asked the hospital authorities to prepare a detailed list of the contract staff and their tenure.