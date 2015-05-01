KOCHI: If the economic advancement of a nation fails to ensure well-being and happiness to its citizens, it should be assumed that there is a serious flaw in the process, said Mata Amritanandamayi.

Speaking at the ‘satsangam’ held in connection with the Brahmasthanam Mahotsavam at Kunnumpuram here on Thursday, Amritanandamayi emphasised on the need for balanced development that weighs ethical and cultural values, along with economic growth.

“Currently, the progress of a country is being gauged on the basis of its gross domestic product (GDP). But, the world has started to realise that GDP does not reflect the actual growth,” she said. “Economic growth is just one factor. If the citizens are not happy and contended, there will be serious lapses in the development process. Money alone cannot ensure happiness, which needs ethics and cultural values. Otherwise, it would be like putting makeup on a dead body,” Mata added. On the occasion, Fisheries and Excise Minister K Babu released ‘Amritavarshini,’ the souvenir of the Brahmasthana Mahotsavam, by handing over a copy to ADGP Sreelekha IPS.

The Minister in his speech lauded the social activities and charity initiatives taken up by Mata Amritanandamayi.

Addressing the gathering, ADGP Sreelekha opined that the nation should honour the services of Mata Amritanandamayi by bestowing her with the highest civilian honour of Bharat Ratna. District Collector M G Rajamanickam also spoke on the occasion.