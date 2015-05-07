KOCHI:The Trade Union Centre for India (TUCI) will observe protest day on May 18 against the Central government’s alleged moves to dilute labour laws in the interests of the corporates. Rallies and public meetings will be organised as part of the protest.

In a statement, TUCI state secretary Charles George said that the Central government was moving ahead with its plan to exempt factories with staff strength upto 40 from conforming to major labour laws existing in the country. If the government succeeded in implementing the policy, modelled after a similar one in Rajasthan, factories having less than 40 workers, will not have to comply with 14 laws pertaining to labour, including the Factory Act, the Industrial Disputes Act and Payment of Wages Act, the statement pointed out.

The government move would deny basic rights of more than 70 per cent of the workers in the country. Strong agitations will be held against the attempts to grab the rights of the workers and against the move to paint workers’ stir as criminal offence, the organisation stated.