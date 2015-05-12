Aswathy K By

Being born and brought up in the picturesque land of Munnar, surrounded by tea gardens and rich wildlife, for Alfonz Jozef Pinheiro, going into the wild always gave the kicks. And it is this deep love for nature which is reflected in all the 14 paintings on display at the ongoing exhibition, ‘A Wild Life’, at Durbar Hall, Kochi.

The paintings, done in acrylic and mixed media, are soul-searching pieces which depict the myriad emotions of the wild animals. “Wildlife had always appealed to me, as my life was surrounded by them in the high range areas of Munnar.

Like humans, animals also have feelings and emotions. I wanted to paint some special often unnoticed expressions of these animals,” says Alfonz, a retired factory officer with Tata Tea.

In one acrylic piece, titled ‘The Outer Womb’, the self-taught artist has shown a tigress holding her cub through her womb. Alfonz, with his subtle brush strokes, has shown a protectiveness and anxiety in the mother’s eyes in the painting.

“For the cub, the jaw of her mother is as safe a place as the womb from where it arrived,” explains Alfonz, who has witnessed a bison in labour being hunted by wild dogs, encountered a thirsty leopard during a trekking in Valpara and much more real-life situations in the jungle which has, in turn, become muses for his paintings.

His paintings, a mix of bright yellows and greens with a mix of pastels, also sheds light on the burning subject of the species that are facing extinction and are in the endangered category.

In the mixed media piece, ‘Extinction’, the painter has shown a family of wild sambhar without any facial features, who are on the verge of extinction. The trees are also distorted in the painting. “It is to symbolically represent extinction. Our jungles are being destroyed by humans. The fading shade of green in the pale background, and the decaying trees illustrates this,” he says.

There is also a painting which shows a Sahara oryx with his eyes all of pity and helplessness. “These species are now extinct and now they are only found in special reserves.

If the situation goes like this our children will only be able to see these wildlife beauties in paintings and photographs,” says Alfonz.

In another piece, the artist has shown the joy of a lion who is enjoying the rains, while in ‘The Kill’, he has deftly stroked the expression of a tiger’s eyes who is holding its prey in its mouth.

Like humans have their share of disappointments, in the wild, the artist has shown a cheetah’s frustration after an unsuccessful chase after a prey. There are also paintings that show slice of life of the wildlife. In one painting, Alfonz has shown a leapord in a yawning poster while in ‘Adolescent Awakening’, he has shown the wonderment through the eyes of a young giraffe who discovers a new perspective of the forest.Flora and fauna will always be theme in his paintings, adds the artist. “Next I will be painting a series on birds,” he adds. The exhibition will be on till May 15, from 11 am to 7 pm.