KOCHI: The Pro-vice Chancellor of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) came out in favour of the rapid increase in the number of technical education centres.

“Government has the responsibility to provide opportunity to all the students who are qualified for higher education and the recent proliferation of technical education centres in the state is to be viewed in this perspective,” said Dr Poulose Jacob, Pro-vice Chancellor of Cusat.He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day workshop on “Changing Scenario in Technical Education” at ASIAT, Kalamasserry, organized as a part of the National Technological Day Celebration, under Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment.

Jacob said that the higher education expenses in India are still one of the lowest among the developed and developing countries.

Rev Clement Valluvassery, manager, AISAT presided over the function and Dr K E George, principal, AISAT, Rev Alex Kurisuparambil, associate manager, AISAT and Tiju Baby, assitant professor spoke during the function.

The inaugural function was followed by technical presentations by Professor V P N Nampoori, Professor Emeritus, International School of Photonics, George Paul, consultant and former R&D head of Eddy Current Controls, Razin Rahman, managing director, Activ Char Ltd, Nisaam Rahman, district NSS co-coordinator and others.