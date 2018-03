KOCHI: Rotary Cochin International (RCI) donated 29 water purifiers, costing Rs 3.5 lakh, with ‘UV +UF’ technology to 29 special schools in Kochi, Kottayam, Idukki, Muvattupuzha, Thrissur and Palakkad areas.Around 1,500 kids with special abilities will benefit from it. ‘Clean and Pure Drinking Water’, is a part of district governor Venugopalan Menon’s vision.