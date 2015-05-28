KOCHI: Surya Chitrakala Kendra at Kaithamukku is abuzz with activity as Bimal Kumar and wife Dhanya SR help the kids mend their works. Those who are done wait for a nod of approval from either of the teachers. The others sit down to make the changes suggested. Nothing here would give away the fact that this class speakes in the language of silence, which Bimal and Dhanya have found kids picking up spontaneously. The differently-abled artist couple conduct weekend art classes, extended through the week during the summer holidays, where things are understood without the mess of language.

The school has been functioning in the outhouse of Bimal’s home for 13 years now. It has kept him busy and eventually became a confidence-booster, says his mother Subhadra, who retired as Reader from the Oriental Research Institute and Manuscripts Library (ORI & MSS), University of Kerala. “His only lasting interest has been art,” she says. Bimal attended the Rotary Institute for Children in Need of Special Care,Vazhuthacaud and later the Jagathy Government VHSS for the Deaf. On the advice of his teachers at Jagathy School, the otherwise sprightly and enterprising Bimal was shifted to SMV School where he remained till class 10. “He was not very keen about studies. We only wanted him to mingle with normal children. On the other hand, he was very enthusiastic about the art class at home. The home tuition with artist Govindan started when he joined school and went on till he was about 20,” she remembers.

The long spell of speech and hearing therapy won a small victory for the family. Bimal can utter words and form sentences, though incoherent for most part. He manages to get things across to people, drives a car and a scooter and goes on outings with his wife.

He completed certificate courses in oil painting and screen printing. Standing in front of the Radha-Krishna painting he has done on a wall, he says it is one of his favourites.

But, in his opinion, Dhanya is the better artist. She is all eyes as our checkered conversation progresses, for she cannot hear or form any coherent word. She is quick to pick up her husband’s cue and brings along a cartload of certificates - of having completed SSLC, government technical examination, courses in drawing, painting, oil painting, geometrical drawing, designing and so on. Bimal holds up a water colour painting in which a bridge has been etched out with small pebbles and explains that she worked very patiently on it.

The couple has been planning to conduct an exhibition of their works. The art classes leave them with little time to build up a collection.

As for now, life looks cheerful and there is hardly any room for complaints.