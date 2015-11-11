Home Cities Kochi

Reviving Lost Heritage

The Jew cemetery and Kochi Legislative Assembly Hall, two historic monuments in city, will get a new lease of life

KOCHI: The Jew cemetery and Kochi Legislative Assembly Hall, two historic monuments situated in the heart of the city will get a new lease of life, if the promises of Culture Minister K C Joseph translates into reality.

Joseph.jpgThe Jew Cemetery near St Teresa’s College here, a neglected monument, has turned to a dumping yard. Minister K C Joseph visited the site the other day and directed the Archaeology Department to prepare a plan for the renovation of the cemetery.

The Jew Cemetery, earlier situated in 2.5 acres has shrunk to less than 2 acres now. Primarily, the site should be protected from further deterioration. After cleaning up the site, security guards will be posted there, as per plan. The government will bear the financial burden for the same.

The Minister also visited Kochi Legislative Assembly Hall- the present Govt Law College Hall- and announced that it will be protected as a heritage monument. The hall will be renovated with out compromising on its heritage value, the minister promised. Even after renovation, the hall will remain under the control of the Law College.

The decision to include peoples’ representatives in governance was taken by the Maharaja of Cochin in 1918. In 1923, order with regard to the formation of the Cochin Council Regulation came into force. Two years later, Maharaja inaugurated the Legislative Council Hall. There were 45 members in the council, including a woman councillor, Thottakkatt Madhaviyamma.

The two heritage monuments that remain neglected may find place in the heritage sites map.

