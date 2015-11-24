KOCHI: Crying foul over the ‘undue hurry’ to give permission for quarrying on patta lands, most of which falls in the hilly areas and the Western Ghats, environmental activists have come out with allegation that the whole episode was a bigger scam than the bar bribery issue.

“It is the 20th attempt to scuttle environment laws and forest rules since the UDF assumed office. In the past eight months alone, the government made four illegal attempts to help the quarry mafia,” said Paschimaghatta Samrakshana Ekopana Samiti chairman John Peruvanthanam.

Hareesh Vasudevan, an environmental law expert, said: “The High Court had struck down the AG’s three advices related to quarrying. If he had any moral scruple, he would have put in his papers then,” he said, adding that the order of the government would be challenged in court.

“This is a big scam involving 8,000 quarries and more than `50,000 crore, spanning over 10 years, which is bigger than the mining scam in Goa. Just as in Goa, a CBI investigation should be ordered into the corruption related to quarrying in Kerala,” said John Peruvanthanam.

“This is a dangerous move by the government,” said environmentalist C R Neelakandan. “Even if the order is proved illegal at a later stage, the forest land would have been destroyed beyond retrieval by that time,” he said.