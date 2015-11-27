Home Cities Kochi

Hrdaya Smrithi Tomorrow

KOCHI: A commemoration meet of teacher, educationist, writer and critic Prof B  Hrdayakumari will be organised by students and colleagues at Thycaud Gandhi Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Hrdaya Smrithi, an academic initiative, will be launched on the occasion.

It will offer a parallel platform for higher education. A series of classes in English and Malayalam literature, history, science, fine arts, political and environmental matters, economics, women and gender studies, philosophy, Gandhian thought and more will be held. The classes will be handled by academicians and experts.  The first session on December 2 at Gandhi Bhavan will be lead by Gandhian M P Mathai on Mary Elizabeth King’s book on Gandhi. For more information and registration, call 9349159378 or mail la.menon@yahoo.in.

