KOCHI: Be it the Indian Super league, International Cricket matches, National Games, Cultural programmes or other big programmes, Kochi has always proved that it is capable to efficiently host any event with elan.

Over last ten years Kochi has witnessed as many as 50 international events, but even with these credentials to boast off Kochi still is way behind in providing basic infrastructure facilities to its people.

For instance, the problem of parking space. This poses a big headache for the authorities whenever any big events are hosted here. The lackadaisical attitude of the government and the concerned authorities in drawing up and implementing proposals on craving out parking spaces in the city has resulted in the sorry state of affairs to become even sorrier. It even tragic to note that neither the corporation or the government has even thought about including multilevel parking facilities in any of their development plans. Kochi City police, which had released the traffic route map ahead of ISL, rues this lackadaisical attitude of corporation and state government. As per their release the people coming from Southern side and Eastern side were to park their vehicles along the National Highway and the byroads in the city.

“For nearly two hours we scouted for a parking space near the venue. To cover around 2 kilometre it took us nearly two hours. Kochi can host any type of event but it is really weak in providing basic facilities such as parking, better road and other infrastructure,” said Siddik, a football enthusiast who came to watch ISL match from Palakkad.

Though authorities were aware that thousands of spectators will decend at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium for the ISL match, they arranged parking facility for only as many as thousand light vehicles. A city that is the financial hub of the state lacks space to facilitate parking of the heavy vehicles, a sad state of affairs indeed.