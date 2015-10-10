KOCHI:Leaving no stones unturned in the investigation into interception of Iranian vessel Barooki off the Alappuzha coast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon subject four persons arrested in connection with the incident to narco-analysis test and polygraph.

The arrested who will be undergoing the scientific tests, comprising three Iran nationals and one Pakistan citizen, have given consent to undergo the tests.

According to NIA officials, the narco-Analysis test will be conducted at Ahmedabad by the end of the month, while the polygraph will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, for which the date has not been finalised.

“Iran nationals Abdul Majeed Baloch, Shahzad Baloch and Jamshad Baloch and Pakistan citizen Abdul Qadin Baloch will undergo the tests. They submitted a written consent in the court for the tests, with the assistance of an interpreter. Later, the NIA court gave permission to the NIA to carry out the scientific tests,” said an NIA official.Recently, the court appointed Thomas Abraham Nilackappillil as counsel of the 12 arrested person, including 5 Pakistan nationals. The counsel of the accused is likely to accompany them to Ahmedabad for the test. Currently, all the accused persons are lodged in the Ernakulam District Jail at Kakkanad. Since the majority of them speak only Iranian, NIA officials communicated with them with the help of a language expert from the Kerala University.

It was in July this year that the Coast Guard intercepted the Iranian Vessel off the Alappuzha coast. During the search, a satellite phone and Pakistani identity cards was recovered from the arrested persons. According to the investigators, before the vessel was intercepted by the coast guard, the crew dropped some ‘suspicious’ objects into the sea. The case was first probed by the Kerala Police.

Cases have been charged under Sections-3 and 7 of the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, Section-3(g) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Maritime Navigation and the Fixed Platforms on Continental Shelf Act.