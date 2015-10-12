SpiceJet Announces More Frequencies

Express News Service By

KOCHI: SpiceJet has announced more flights and a new onward connection to its schedule from Kochi effective from October 25. The airline has augmented its frequencies on the Kochi - Mumbai and Kochi-Hyderabad routes while adding a new onward connection to Ahmedabad from Kochi. SpiceJet unveiled an all new winter schedule, with 291 daily flight from the current 250 daily flights, adding 10 new sectors, 30 new frequencies and 22 connecting flights. The airline also announced the induction of six new aircrafts to its existing fleet strength in the next 30 days, a first of its kind initiative in the history of Indian aviation.

“With the new network schedule we are offering better timings, increased frequencies. With this enhancement we have significantly grown our capacity by 16 per cent,” said Shilpa Bhatia, senior VP and Head of Sales and Distribution, SpiceJet.