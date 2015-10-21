KOCHI: The investigation into the incident wherein a 26-year-person was found murdered under the Ernakulam North railway over-bridge the other day has been extended to Tamil Nadu.

A police team led by the Ernakulam North CI has visited various places in Tamil Nadu in search a the suspects, including a woman.

According to the police, the list of suspects includes a person who was close to Selvam, the deceased, and a woman whom he met at the North Railway Station and gave money. “The team has also visited Villupuram, the native place of Selvam. We are looking for two persons - a friend of the deceased and the woman,” said a senior police officer. Selvam was found dead on Sunday under the over-bridge, apparently after being hit by a heavy object on the head.

According to the police, Selvam visited the railway station, accompanied by his friend Muthuraj, and handed over money to the woman. Later, they both slept under the bridge after consuming alcohol.