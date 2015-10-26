KOCHI:In a move which could disturb the collective conscience of society, a transgender from Thrissur has approached the government seeking permission to kill herself. Desperate for a job, Sujith Kumar aka Suji has sent letters to the Chief Minister, several ministers and the Chief Secretary saying she has been denied employment on the basis of her gender. The 48-year-old from Edamuttom, Thrissur, has sought ‘mercy killing’ saying she has been deprived of a life of dignity.

“Since I don’t belong to the male or female gender category, I am considered a second grade citizen. I am stared at and abused. Doors are closed whenever I apply for a job at private or government firms owing to my different personality. I don’t have the money to survive. Getting a job is the only option in front of me right now. If you don’t find me eligible for a job, then give me the permission to end my life,” her letter, a copy which is with ‘Express,’ said.

Suji completed her BSc Nursing under Calicut University in 1989. In the early 2000s, she had managed to enter Gulf, but was asked to go back when she failed her medical examination.

She has been ostracised by her brothers who believe she is an embarrassment to the family.