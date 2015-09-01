KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court on Monday granted bail to Maoist leader Roopesh and wife Shyna, accused in a case on arranging stay for Maoist central committee leader Malla Raja Reddy and wife Beecha Suganna at Perumbavoor.

Both were granted bail after Internal Security Investigation Team (ISIT) failed to file a chargesheet in the case within 90 days after the arrest of the couple. The bail was granted after executing a bond of Rs 25,000 with two solvent sureties. One of the surety must be a close relative. The couple should not leave the territorial jurisdiction of the court and should be present whenever investigation officer seeks their custody.

The investigation team had approached the court for increasing the judicial custody period from 90 days to 180 days. However, the court did not consider the submission of the prosecution and decided to give bail.