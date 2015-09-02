KOCHI: Iris Maju was crowned Mrs India World - 2015 in Kochi on Tuesday.

Iris, a native of Kochi, was also adjudged the Mrs Planet runner-up and was named the Community Ambassador at the Mrs India National Grand Finale held in Pune.

Iris was also one among the top 5 contestants in the Mrs Finesse contest. Asia International Pageants national director Deepali Phadnis, who is also producer of the Mrs India contest - the country’s only beauty pageant for married women, said Iris Maju was nominated for the Mrs World - 2015 pageant considering her achievements, height and beauty. More than 900 married women had applied for participating in the prestigious contest, from whom Iris Maju was selected for being the winner at the national level pageant.

Iris is the first South Indian to represent the country at the Mrs World pageant to be held in China in November.

This year’s Mrs India pageant started with national-level auditions. A total of 300 candidates were shortlisted, of whom 50 reached the semi-final.

For the grand finale, 35 contestants were selected from across the country, who underwent rigorous grooming before competing in the seven-round finale.