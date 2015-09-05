KOCHI: Thousands of Kerala-based seafarers working aboard cargo ships have got a breather with the Central government agreeing to exempt from income tax those who have been sailing for more than 182 days in a given financial year.

With this, the annual income of Kerala-based seafarers is likely to increase by around 30 per cent. The National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) has been batting for tax exemption for the past two decades.

“Henceforth, the coastal travel of foreign-going cargo vessels will also be taken into account for calculating the NRI status of seafarers working aboard cargo ships. Our demand has been considered finally. It will certainly boost the economy of Kerala,” said NUSI general secretary and treasurer Abdulgani Serang.The NUSI office located on Indira Gandhi Road here will guide local seafarers who seek more clarifications on the income tax exemption announced recently by the Centre,” the Union said in a statement