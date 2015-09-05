KOCHI: It was a proud moment for Ernakulam General Hospital on Thursday when the foundation stone for Linear Accelerator (LINAC) unit was laid and the state-level observation of National Nutrition Week was launched at the hospital.

The General Hospital is the only hospital in the government sector where LINAC, equipment for cancer treatment, is being installed. Eight Rajya Sabha MPs contributed to the fund to materialise the project.

“Sachin Tendulkar has also given assurance to contribute to this fund,” said former RS MP and CPM district secretary P Rajeeve, who initiated and coordinated the attempts to set up the unit at the general hospital. H K Dua MP, who had also contributed to the unit, laid the foundation stone. Dua, a well known journalist, said that the difference between the general hospital and other government hospitals lies in the attitude of the doctors and staff.

“In other government hospitals most of the doctors and staff are indifferent and there is considerable dissatisfaction among them,” he said. Dua added that he was happy that he could contribute to a noble cause.

District collector M G Rajamanickam welcomed the gathering. P Rajeeve presented the project. C P Narayanan MP delivered the guest address. Cochin Shipyard, Cochin Refinery and Canara Bank also contributed to the project from their Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) fund.

Cochin Shipyrad chairman K Subramaniam, Kochi Refinery Executive director Prasad K Panicker, District Medical Officer Dr N K Kuttappan, Canara Bank DGM Sujatha Karunakaran and National Health Mission Programme manager Dr Haseena Muhammed, among others, spoke on the occasion.