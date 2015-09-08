KOCHI: ‘Sukrutham’, the state government’s project to provide free cancer treatment for people through government hospitals, will be extended to all district and general hospitals in the state, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has said.

“Patients who are BPL card holders will get the benefit of the scheme, which is at present confined to patients of five medical colleges; Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram; Malabar Cancer Centre and General Hospital, Ernakulam,” the Chief Minister said. He was launching ‘Asakiranam Cancer Safety Project’ conceived by Caritas India to assist cancer patients here on Monday.

“The main problem in dealing with the increasing cases of cancer in the state is the lack of adequate number of oncologists,” the Chief Minister said. He also said that the government will provide grant to ‘Asakiranam’ as requested by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry during the function.

The Cardinal inaugurated the public meeting held as a part of the event.

Minister for Ports and Excise K Babu released the handbook for ‘Asakiranam’ volunteers. Hibi Eden MLA distributed ID cards for the volunteers. Renowned oncologist Dr V P Gangadharan and Lisie Hospital director Thomas Vaikathuparambil, among others, spoke. The volunteers took a pledge for good health.