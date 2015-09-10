KOCHI: The Applied Electronics and Instrumentation Department at Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology (ASIET), Kalady, has joined hands with International Society of Automation (ISA), Bangalore, to bridge the gap between the automation industry and academics.

With this objective, ISA - Kochi subsection and Student Chapter of the ASIET will be formally inaugurated at Adi Shankara Institute on Friday. ISA Bangalore former president Dr K I S Sharma will inaugurate the Kochi subsection of ISA. He will also deliver a lecture on ‘Basics of Industrial Automation’ for members of the student chapter.

Ram V Kerur, senior member of ISA and CEO of Sunlux Technologies, will inaugurate the student chapter, and launch major live projects mentioned by Sunlux Technologies. In addition, a hands on workshop will be held at SMEC Automation, Kaloor, on Saturday.

The inaugural meeting will be presided over by ASIET managing trustee Adv K Anand.

ASIET director Dr S G Iyer will distribute the certificates.