KOCHI:The High Court order making helmets mandatory for pillion riders from Thursday onwards came as a bolt from the blue for many in the city, especially those who seek lift from other riders.

Many expressed the view that this decision of the High Court would cause inconvenience, as people would have to spend additional amounts for extra helmets and also have to keep the same with them all the time.

City Express sought the opinion of people on the latest ruling of High Court on the issue.

“We are not against the decision. But if the state government uses the money that people spend for purchasing a second helmet, the roads can be repaired. By repairing the roads, the number of accidents occurring due to potholes can be reduced,” said Sanjay Prabhakaran, a private sector employee and frequent rider.

While Mohammed Roshan, also a rider and staff member of a private firm, said the government should fill the potholes first. “Before implementing such rules, the court should direct the state government to fill the potholes and enforce traffic rules. By making helmets compulsory for pillion riders, safety can’t be ensured on the roads, which is the duty of the state government,” he said.

“How can we now ask for a lift? Here, we don’t get any bus after 9 pm, so these bikers are a boon for us. With this rule coming into effect, they will be afraid to give lift. Accidents take place here owing to the pathetic condition of roads,” said Jithu John, an IT professional.

Whereas, many welcomed the new decision, saying that the rule will help reduce the number of deaths on the road. “The decision is a welcome one. Pillion riders too have to wear helmets. It’s not like they are accident-proof and won’t get injured! If you take a look at all the accidents that have taken place till date, you can see that it is the pillion rider who has been mostly injured or ended up losing his or her life. Almost in every accident, the cause of death is head injury. So, helmet must be made compulsory for pillion rider too,” said Jiju P George, a bank employee.

“You may be uncomfortable wearing a helmet, but it will definitely help avoid severe injuries when you are in an accident. So, every pillion rider too should wear a helmet,” said Meera, a housewife.