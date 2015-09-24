KOCHI: The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department Gazetted Officers’ Association will join hands with the All-India Federation of Motor Vehicle Department in the protest against provisions of the proposed Road Safety and Transport Bill.

The protesters claim that if implemented, the Bill would adversely affect employees of the Department in the State.

The decision was taken at the 47th state conference of the Association held here on Tuesday.

S Sarma MLA inaugurated the conference, and V D Satheesan MLA delivered the keynote address. Transport Commissioner Tomin J Thachankary was the chief guest.

At the conference, officers who have won the government’s award for outstanding performance for 2015 were honoured. Also, farewell was given to those who are retiring from service this year.

The conference urged the government to take a decision on promoting and transferring employees in a time-bound manner.

P A Sathyan has been elected as president of the Association, and Jiji George as vice-president. Jeby I Cheriyan is the general secretary and R Sunil Kumar is the treasurer. N Vinod Kumar, B Sree Prakash, Reji George and C Syam have been elected secretaries.