Home Cities Kochi

'Vizhinjam Seaport Financially Not Viable': Cochin Port Staff Association

Published: 24th September 2015 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2015 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

KOCHI:  The proposed `7,525-crore Vizhinjam  seaport project will not attract any considerable cargo as there is no industrial activity in the hinterland, said Cochin Port Staff Association working president P M Mohammed Haneef.

He said the Vizhinjam project was launched at a time when the Shipping Corporation of India itself had failed to bring back the 3.5-lakh tonne of Indian cargo that drifted to the Colombo Port.  Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, Haneef said the minor ports developed in the private sector in the country had split the cargo among ports, driving major ports like the Cochin Port into loss.On Tuesday, DMRC principal adviser E Sreedharan had made a similar comment on the Vizhinjam project, saying that Kerala would benefit ‘nothing’ from the project.  “Every year, the Cochin Port pays `1,600 crore as excise duty, and `60 crore as service tax to the Central Government. Last year, the State Government received `200 crore as value-added tax from the Port. Yet, both the Central Government and the State Government are neglecting the Port at a time when it has stooped into deep financial crisis. The governments should either provide subsidy to the Port or allow it to reimburse the cost of dredging that is benefiting various entities, including the Cochin Shipyard, Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Petronet LNG” said Haneef, and demanded to waive off the interest and fine on the `254-crore loan taken by the Port.

Delegates’ Meet on Sept 25

A delegate session will be held at 10:00 am on September 25 at the MNC Auditorium, Willingdon Island, as part of the year-long celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the Cochin Port Staff Association, which began here in May this year.

Vayalar Ravi MP will inaugurate the session, at which HMS general secretary Harbhajan Singh Sidhu will be the chief guest. Also, an industrial seminar on ‘Cochin Port - Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’ will be held, which will be inaugurated by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. On September 26, Labour Minister Shibu Baby John will inaugurate a Trade Union Convention. In the evening, a family meet and cultural programmes will be held.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp