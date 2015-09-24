'Vizhinjam Seaport Financially Not Viable': Cochin Port Staff Association

Express News Service By

KOCHI: The proposed `7,525-crore Vizhinjam seaport project will not attract any considerable cargo as there is no industrial activity in the hinterland, said Cochin Port Staff Association working president P M Mohammed Haneef.

He said the Vizhinjam project was launched at a time when the Shipping Corporation of India itself had failed to bring back the 3.5-lakh tonne of Indian cargo that drifted to the Colombo Port. Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, Haneef said the minor ports developed in the private sector in the country had split the cargo among ports, driving major ports like the Cochin Port into loss.On Tuesday, DMRC principal adviser E Sreedharan had made a similar comment on the Vizhinjam project, saying that Kerala would benefit ‘nothing’ from the project. “Every year, the Cochin Port pays `1,600 crore as excise duty, and `60 crore as service tax to the Central Government. Last year, the State Government received `200 crore as value-added tax from the Port. Yet, both the Central Government and the State Government are neglecting the Port at a time when it has stooped into deep financial crisis. The governments should either provide subsidy to the Port or allow it to reimburse the cost of dredging that is benefiting various entities, including the Cochin Shipyard, Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Petronet LNG” said Haneef, and demanded to waive off the interest and fine on the `254-crore loan taken by the Port.

Delegates’ Meet on Sept 25

A delegate session will be held at 10:00 am on September 25 at the MNC Auditorium, Willingdon Island, as part of the year-long celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the Cochin Port Staff Association, which began here in May this year.

Vayalar Ravi MP will inaugurate the session, at which HMS general secretary Harbhajan Singh Sidhu will be the chief guest. Also, an industrial seminar on ‘Cochin Port - Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’ will be held, which will be inaugurated by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. On September 26, Labour Minister Shibu Baby John will inaugurate a Trade Union Convention. In the evening, a family meet and cultural programmes will be held.