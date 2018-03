KOCHI: Viani Print Arcade, an initiative of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamali, will launch its Viani note book on Monday.

Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath, auxiliary bishop, archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamali, will inaugurate the function at Choondi in Aluva. Mar Thomas Chakiath, Bishop Emiretus, will grace the function and facility.