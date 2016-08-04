Home Cities Kochi

Minors arrested for spate of robberies

KOCHI: Two minor boys, who were allegedly involved in a series of burglary cases, were finally nabbed by Cheranallor Police on Wednesday. The duo, aged 16 and 17, were said to be involved in three theft cases in Cheranallor Police station limits and one in Paravoor Police station limits during the last one week.

It was a police patrol that took the pair into custody after they were found loitering in Cheranallor at around 3 am on Wednesday. On being interrogated they told the police of their exploits. According to the officials, the two had been recently freed from a juvenile home after being admitted there several years ago following similar offences.

According to police, the pair had embarked on a career beyond the law in late July after their application for admission to a nearby school was rejected.

“In the first incident within Paravoor Police station limits, they damaged an office by shattering its window pane and a case  was registered.  The following day, the duo broke into a house and stole the key of the vehicle parked on the premises. When the occupants of the house returned, they fled the scene. They stole a bike from the house the following day.

“Later they stole Rs 1,000 from a poultry shop. They also broke into an apartment, had food from there and made away with two bicycles parked there. Two days later, they broke into a mobile phone outlet and stole two mobile phones. Their modus operandi was to roam Chernalloor area at midnight and burgle houses at random,” said officials at Cheranalloor Police station.

