Cyber Cell begins investigation

Published: 09th August 2016 03:22 AM

KOCHI: The Cyber Cell of the Kochi City Police on Monday started an inquiry into the complaint filed by the DCC general secretary alleging manipulation of customer care numbers of a digital TV service provider by the BJP for the party’s membership campaign.   Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC)general secretary Raju P Nair had lodged a complaint that he was enrolled as a primary member of the BJP when he dialled 1800-103-4444, which was listed on internet search engine Google as the customer care number of Airtel Digital TV. Raju got the number from the website www.icustomercare.in/airtel-customer-care-number. ‘Express’ had reported the incident on Sunday.

“We will register case only after gathering evidence to prove authenticity of the website on which the number was listed,” said Cyber Cell SI Pramod Y T. Interestingly, the website went offline on Monday.   On Sunday, KPCC vice-president V D Satheesan MLA lodged a petition before the Chief Election Commissioner, seeking action against the BJP for violating conditions of the Constitution and indulging in online fraud.   Raju in his complaint alleged that when he searched for the Airtel customer care number for reporting a complaint, the toll-free number 1800-103-4444 was listed as the first suggestion on www.icustomercare.in/airtel-customer-care-number.

When Raju called the number to register complaint, the call got disconnected and he received an SMS asking him to call 1800-266-2020 for securing membership in the BJP.   Later, another SMS from IM-SAMPARK informed that he was enrolled as a primary member of the BJP.

