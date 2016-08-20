Home Cities Kochi

Corporation shuts down 100 illegal shops at Panampilly Nagar

High Court had given a directive to close down commercial buildings functioning in the area without valid permit.

Published: 20th August 2016

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation closed down around 100 illegal commercial establishments at Panampilly Nagar on Friday, a day after it decided to submit a resolution to the State Government for converting the residential area into a ‘mixed use zone.’

CorporationA.jpgThe Corporation’s decision came following a directive by the High Court to close down commercial buildings functioning in the area without valid permit.   Earlier, the civic body had issued notice to  245 shop-owners in the area asking them to appear before it for hearing. Action was taken on Friday against 100 shop-owners who failed to comply with the directive.   The High Court in a directive issued last month had asked the Corporation Secretary to take action against illegal business establishments operating in the premium residential area.

“We issued the closure notice based on the directive issued by the High Court to the Corporation Secretary. Meanwhile, we spared the 140-odd merchants who turned up for hearing before the Corporation Secretary. If those firms are allowed additional time, it would amount to contempt of court,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.  Earlier, the Advocates Commissioner appointed by the High Court to verify permits of shops functioning in residential buildings at Panampilly Nagar had found that only a few firms had permit. The High Court issued the order based on a petition filed by a group of residents against the commercial establishments.

“Currently, we are not in a position to re-convert Panampilly Nagar into a residence-only area. While, a final decision on the matter has to be taken by the State Government, we don’t have any other option but to implement the High Court order. We will submit details of the hearing to the High Court at the next sitting to be held in the first week of September,” added the Mayor.   Closure notices were issued to shop-owners by officials of the Health Department, along with Corporation officials and the police. Meanwhile, the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi staged a protest seeking to end the crackdown against shop-owners.  Meanwhile, Corporation councillors in the Girinagar and Panampilly Nagar areas issued statements justifying the Corporation’s move.

